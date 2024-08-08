Play Brightcove video

Sir Mark Rowley said he was "pleased" with Wednesday night's police operation

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley praised communities and police for their "show of unity" on Wednesday night, after fears of widespread far-right disorder did not materialise.

Many towns and cities across the country boarded up shops over fears of more violence following a week of violent disorder which started in Southport, Merseyside, on July 30.

But in most places, anti-immigration demonstrators were few and far between, with large numbers of counter-protesters taking to the streets instead.

Reflecting on the police operation, Rowley said: "I'm really pleased with how it went.

"We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and the show of unity from the community together defeated the challenges that we've seen."

He said the force had been carrying out dawn raids on Thursday morning in connection with last week's disorder in Whitehall.

"We all need to be able to thrive in the communities we live and work in," Rowley added.

"It was fantastic to see communities proudly taking the streets and saying, 'we're against racism, we're against violence', and that was massively successful."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Addressing those considering taking part in future disorder, Rowley warned: "You're not going to get away with this.

"You're on body worn video, you're on CCTV, you're on national TV, you're going to get arrested, and you're going to prison for years."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...