Taylor Swift terror plot suspect 'planned to kill as many people as possible'

Play Brightcove video

All three nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna have been cancelled, after two men were arrested

One of the suspects in a foiled attempt to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna confessed to "planning to kill as many people as possible" outside the concert venue, police have said.

Authorities said the two suspects appear to be inspired by al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Investigators found bomb-making materials at one of their homes.

Three sold-out concerts were cancelled because of the plot. Many fans had shelled out thousands on travel, accommodation and tickets.

Concert organisers have stood by their decision, stating that there were 65,000 fans expected at the stadium for each concert and as many as 30,000 people outside.

Three concerts were canceled after an alleged terror plot was foiled. Credit: AP

Officers have told reporters that the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian, began working on his attack plans in July.

And, just a few weeks ago, he uploaded an oath of allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State group onto the internet.

“He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made,” said Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, citing the 19-year-old's confession.

He was “clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels,” Haijawi-Pirchner added.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. Credit: AP

The 19-year-old quit his job on July 25 and made the statement “that he still had big plans.”

The foiled attack was planned for Thursday or Friday, according to Austria’s interior minister, Gerhard Karner.

Neither suspect appeared to have a ticket to any of the shows, he said.

“The situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented,” he said.

During a raid of the main suspect's home in Ternitz, south of Vienna, investigators found chemical substances and technical devices that indicated “concrete preparatory acts,” said Franz Ruf, director general for public security at the Ministry of the Interior.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Authorities said they also found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of the second suspect, a 17-year-old Austrian.

He was employed a few days ago by a company providing services at the venue for the concerts, and was arrested by special police forces near the stadium.

The 17-year-old, who has Turkish and Croatian roots and has so far refused to comment on the allegations, had broken up with his girlfriend recently, officials said, adding that both suspects had undergone clear social changes recently.

Both teens were arrested on Tuesday. Neither's name was released in line with Austrian privacy rules.

Concert organiser Barracuda Music has said that all tickets will be refunded. Taylor Swift has not publicly spoken about the alleged plot or the cancelled shows.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...