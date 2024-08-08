Trump and Harris agree to first presidential debate in September

Play Brightcove video

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face one another in a TV debate in September, as ITV News Correspondent Robert Moore reports

The two contenders for the American presidency, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, have agreed to their first televised debate.

They will go head-to-head on September 10 during a presidential debate on ABC, the network said.

“I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10,” Harris wrote on the social media site X. “I look forward to it.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump recommitted to the September 10 debate - which had been arranged when Biden was still in the race.

Trump has also agreed to debate Harris on two other dates in September. Harris is yet to confirm that she will partake in the other two debates.

“ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate,” the network said in a statement.

Trump said he was "looking forward" to the clash with Harris while speaking at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

He also confirmed that he had agreed to upcoming debate dates with Fox News, ABC and NBC.

A senior member of the Trump team confirmed that they would be debating on September 4 with Fox News, September 10 with ABC and September 25 with NBC.

The 78-year-old stated that "minor details" still needed to be worked out, such as the audience and location.

Thursday's event was Trump's first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Trump called Walz a “radical left man.”

“Between her and him, there’s never been anything like this,” Trump said. “There’s certainly never been anybody so liberal like these two.”

Trump says he has not “recalibrated” his campaign despite facing a new opponent, a dynamic some Republican strategists have quietly complained about.

ITV News' US partner CNN has reached out to Kamala Harris' team for comment on whether or not she will agree to the other two September debates.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA...