Two NASA astronauts who were sent to the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days could now be stuck there until 2025, officials said on Wednesday.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, two veteran astronauts from the United States, piloted the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to space in early June.

They were meant to be back on June 13, but issues with the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters and helium leaks has left them stranded.

At the time of writing they have been in space for 63 days, roughly seven weeks longer than initially expected - with still no clear return date in sight.

In a press conference on Wednesday, NASA made it clear that the astronauts may not come home on Starliner at all, adding that they are looking at other options to get them home.

“I would say that our chances of an uncrewed Starliner return have increased a little bit based on where things have gone over the last week or two,” Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate said.

“But again, new data coming in, new analysis, different discussion - we could find ourselves shift in another way.”

This photo provided by NASA shows Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the International Space Station. Credit: AP

It is possible Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore will have to catch a ride with the crew on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which is also currently attached to the ISS on the opposite side.

But the move could potentially extend the astronauts’ stay on the ISS by another six months, pushing their return into 2025.

Only two docking ports at the space station can accommodate US astronaut capsules and, right now, both are occupied. One will need to be vacated before the next SpaceX crew can arrive.

Russia has its own parking places for its Soyuz capsules.

Up until this week, officials have repeatedly indicated that the astronauts were likely to return home on Starliner.

Officials said the space agency has until roughly “mid-August” to make a final decision.

In an interview from the ISS last month, Ms Williams told The New York Times: “We are having a great time here.

“I’m not complaining. Butch isn’t complaining that we’re up here for a couple of extra weeks.”

Mr Wilmore told The Post he and Ms Williams remained “absolutely confident” in Starliner.

He said: “We will be ready then unless the data shows otherwise,” he said. “But right now, based on what we know, we are absolutely ready.”

