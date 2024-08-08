Words by Aisha Kherallah

"Can you believe they put that thing in writing? Read it. It’s 900 pages," Kamala Harris asked supporters in July.

Usually, a 922-page manifesto would not make headlines in a presidential race, but this document has become a lightning rod in the US election.

While the Harris campaign believes the manifesto, released by a conservative think tank last year, signifies what a second term under Donald Trump will entail, the former president has denied his involvement.

ITV News explains what the document is about and why it has become so contentious.

What is Project 2025?

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, or Project 2025, was made public in April 2023.

It is the conservative blueprint of suggested policies for a second Trump presidency - a culmination of hundreds of conservative leaders' recommendations and policy advice.

The document is authored by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank founded in 1973 that has had strong ties to previous Republican governments.

For example, it created similar presidential roadmaps for Ronald Reagan’s administration in 1981, claiming that Reagan gave copies of the manifesto to "every member of his Cabinet."

The latest document, which takes a staunch Christian worldview, argues for the criminalisation of pornography, banning access to abortions and the contraceptive pill and deploying the military along the US-Mexico border.

It also mentions executive overhauls to dismantle the US federal government, particularly the FBI and the Department of Justice - agencies that Trump has pejoratively labelled “the deep state.”

The manifesto also proposes reclassifying civil service positions to political ones under the Presidential Personnel Database, which could make around 50,000 federal workers vulnerable to job losses.

Kevin Roberts, architect of Project 2025, said: “In 2016, the conservative movement was not prepared to flood the zone with conservative personnel.

“On January 20, 2025, things will be very different. This database will prepare an army of vetted, trained staff to begin dismantling the administrative state from day one.”

Credit: AP

What is Trump’s involvement?

Trump has rebutted claims that his campaign is affiliated with Project 2025 and the Heritage Foundation, posting on Truth Social last month that he has "nothing to do with them.”

"They are extreme, seriously extreme," Trump also said at a rally. "I don’t know anything about it. I don’t want to know anything about it."

Despite Trump’s denial of personal affiliations to the Heritage Foundation, his previous administration and current campaign are flooded with conservative thinkers who co-authored the manifesto.

Meanwhile, Trump’s relationship with the Heritage Foundation and Roberts is well-documented: The former president has spoken at their events, and Mr Roberts said he has talked to Trump numerous times, briefing him as early as last April on the Project’s policy proposals for 2025.

“I’ve been very impressed during the campaign by signals that President Trump’s involving a lot of voices. I think this is going to be an administration that is very efficient,” Mr Roberts said.

According to the Heritage Foundation, the Trump administration enacted 64% of its policies through executive orders during his first year in office.

Trump has resisted claims that his presidency would follow the ideas in the manifesto. His policy agenda, Agenda47, is the only official endorsement of any policies by the Trump campaign.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

What is JD Vance’s involvement?

The selection of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as Trump’s running mate further cemented allegations around his relationship with Project 2025.

Vance was asked to write the foreword for Robert’s forthcoming book, praising the author for articulating a “genuinely new future for conservatism”.

“We are now all realising that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon,” Vance wrote.

When questioned about the manifesto during an interview with NBC on July 10, Vance responded: "But again, on the Project 2025 issue, what the media and the Democrats are trying to do is attach its most unpopular elements to the Trump administration.

“It's a 900-page document. I guarantee there are things that Trump likes and dislikes about that 900-page document. But he is the person who will determine the agenda of the next administration."

JD Vance. Credit: AP

What do the Democrats believe?

The Democrats have increasingly based their attacks on Trump around his affiliations to Project 2025.

Their goal is simple: they want to make Project 2025 a "household phrase” that is synonymous with the extremities of a second term for Trump.

In July 2024, the Biden-Harris campaign even launched a website dedicated to the manifesto.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris’ campaign manager said in a statement: “Project 2025 is on the ballot because Donald Trump is on the ballot. This is his agenda, written by his allies, for Donald Trump to inflict on our country.

"Hiding the 920-page blueprint from the American people doesn’t make it less real.”﻿

A spokesperson for Project 2025 and the Heritage Foundation responded: "Harris should follow her own advice and read the book instead of promoting lies and misinformation."

What's next?

Right now, the policies of all candidates remain hypothetical.

It is uncertain whether Trump will overcome legal challenges to enact his executive orders.

Only after the inauguration of a new president in January 2025 will we understand how many of either candidate's current electoral policies will become a reality.

However, if the current debates are any indication of the next few months, Project 2025 will continue to galvanise both sides of the political spectrum.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA...