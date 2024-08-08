One person stood out during the women’s shot put qualification at the Paris Olympics on Thursday - and not just because of their athleticism.

Raven Saunders, from South Carolina, USA, qualified for the final wearing a full-faced black mask and gold-hued sunglasses.

The 28-year-old, who uses the pronouns they and them, also had their hair dyed neon green and purple and donned gold grills along their upper and lower teeth.

Saunders' long fingernails were bedazzled with Team USA colours and the letters H-U-L-K.

The green superhero, known for his strength and power, is Saunders’ alter ego, the American previously said.

“Early on, similar to the Hulk, I had a tough time differentiating between the two; I had a tough time controlling when the Hulk came out or when the Hulk didn’t come out,” they told Yahoo Sports in 2021.

“But through my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I learned how to compartmentalise, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk, learned how to let the Hulk come out during the right moments and that way it also gave him a sign of mental peace."

Saunders in 2021. Credit: AP

Speaking of their distinctive style and persona ahead of the Games in Paris, Saunders said: “I had to remind the people, I am who I am.

"It is one way to make me stand out and encourage other women. A lot of younger athletes are coming through and they really push their own styles.”

Saunders has also not shied away from discussing their mental-health hurdles.

Saunders arriving at the Paris Olympics. Credit: AP

The 28-year-old missed the 2023 world championships when they were suspended for 18 months because of three “whereabouts failures” - missing drug tests - within a 12-month period.

At the same time, Saunders' mother died unexpectedly and the athlete also went through hip surgery. They seriously considered leaving the sport, Saunders said.

“I honestly said that If I made this team, when I made this team, that it was for the people,” Saunders said.

“It was for the people that reminded me of who I was when I was down, when I was out, when I was suspended.”

Saunders, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympic games, is now aiming for gold, telling reporters they are in "full form."

The women's shot put final will be on at 18.30 local time.

