'Age isn't relevant': UK's youngest MP defends his experience at 22 years old

Is the UK's youngest MP experienced enough for Parliament? Watch full interview here

Age is just a number for the UK's youngest MP, Sam Carling.

But at just 22 years old, many have been wondering whether the new "Baby of the House" is experienced enough for Parliament.

The North West Cambridgeshire MP actually believes his youth is an advantage in politics, and insists he's just as qualified as his older colleagues, some of whom are more than three times his age.

Born in 2002, Carling was just three years old when his predecessor Shailesh Vara was elected in 2005.

But Carling's microscopic majority of just 39 votes shows age could have had an impact at the ballot box - but that doesn't matter for Carling, because he managed to kick the Tories out of an area they've held since 1997.

Political social media reporter Lewis Denison interviewed the Gen Z MP to learn what it's like to be Parliament's youngest MP, with one of the smallest majorities.

Being the 'Baby of the House'

His age inevitably was raised on the doorstep when campaigning and questions about his experience have followed him around since his historic victory on July 4.

But the north easterner, who moved from Durham to study science at Cambridge University before being elected, responds confidently when asked if he has a lack of experience.

"One of the things which I often ask when I get that question is, well, what do you mean by experience?

"No one has, of as of yet, been able to explain to me why being on the Earth for more years makes you better at the job," he told ITV News.

In fact, he pointed to at least one undeniable benefit of being young; his perspective on the "decline in schools".

"I was there seeing it happen," he said, citing how decisions made in Westminster directly affected his education during the pandemic.

"As a young person, I'm able to bring a lot of direct experience of a lot of the problems I argue have been caused by the Conservative government for the last 14 years."

He also highlighted his background in science and two years as a local councillor as relevant experience.

"So I've got a really unique perspective and different background sort of strands, a lot of different things that I'll be able to bring in and contribute to decision making."

And, perhaps surprisingly, most people who comment on his age, "almost always [do] in a positive light".

"People say things like, 'oh, you seem really young, but actually that's a good thing. We need more young people involved in politics'".

He admitted to getting some funny looks on the doorstep, as he did when campaigning to become a councillor when he was even younger, but said he does not think that should discourage other young people.

Inspiring more young people to enter politics

"A lot of young people see the flack that young politicians got online and it really puts them off," the MP noted - but he wants to change that.

The average age in the UK is just over 40 years old, and most MPs are just over 50, so Carling accepts Parliament has appropriate age representation.

But, he added: "Everyone in this country deserves to have representatives that look and sound like them and can reflect their experiences."

And, despite the "huge responsibility", he explained "it's really powerful and really fulfilling when you're able to really make a difference for people".

Which is a far cry from what most people his age are getting up to.

Instead of partying, the MP will spend most of his time in Parliamentary debates and on constituency casework.

Sam Carling, pictured giving his maiden Commons speech, is the new unofficial 'Baby of the House'. Credit: Parliament

"I'm not going to have a typical experience in my 20s," he said, "but to be honest, that's fine, because I've never really been much of a party person".

He decided to join a political party instead, and is encouraging others to do the same, even if they don't fancy fighting to be elected to Parliament.

"More young people are needed throughout all different sections of politics," he said.

So get involved. If you've got a particular political party that you identify with, join it! Look into it, look into what it means. You'll find it's a really, really rewarding experience.

"That's what I did and it didn't do me too badly."

Having Parliament's fourth smallest majority

Just seven MPs have majorities of less than 100, and Carling is fourth on that list.

He knew the result would be close but could not have predicted winning by just 39 votes.

Labour was miles ahead in national opinion polls, but it was not clear in the safe Conservative seat of North West Cambridgeshire and Carling's age surely negatively impacted him.

On top of this, the constituency was not seen as essential for Labour to form a government, so campaign resources were directed elsewhere.

"We suspected it will be quite close," he said, but it was so close that the votes needed recounting.

"On the first count, there was a difference of 40 votes. There was then a recount because obviously that's incredibly narrow and the final result that I was ahead by 39 votes.

"So really, really close, really, really stressful for the whole night."

He added: "But obviously when when that [result] was confirmed, it just felt surreal, to be honest. And in many ways it still does.

"It's very weird for me. So I'm looking back on any news clips I've done or any videos that have gone around online, and it just feels like I'm looking at a different person in many ways because it just hasn't sunk in yet entirely."

