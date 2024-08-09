Getting its first break at the Olympic games, breaking - or breakdancing, will make its debut at Paris 2024 this week, as dancers prepare to "throw down" their best moves in hope of a medal.

The new sport , and two new events - kiteboarding and kayak cross - are all being introduced to the Olympics for the first time.

What is Olympic Breaking?

Breaking is a type of street dance that originated from the United States hip-hop scene which blends urban dance with athleticism.

It is the first time Breaking will be included in the Olympic games after it was included in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

For Breaking GB president and founder of the UK B-Boy Championship, Hooch, it marks the inclusion of the discipline into the sporting world.

" I always wanted to be in the stands with my popcorn and beer and say, look, breaking’s here, we’ve made it to the Olympics," Hooch said.

" Whether it comes back into the Games or not, we’re going to enjoy it."

Who is taking part?

32 of the world best B-Boys and B-girls will battle it out at Paris' Place de la Concorde, at the end of the Champs-Elysees over the next two days with the girls taking to the floor first on Friday.

What is the format?

Sixteen B-girls (break-girls), and on Saturday, B-Boys (break-boys) will be divided into four groups of four for the initial round-robin stage where each "breaker" will show off their best moves in a series of dance "battles".

Every match has three rounds where the each dancer has 60 seconds to show off their best moves to the music chosen by a DJ.

At the end of the round-robin stages the top two athletes in each group progress to the knock out stages.

How is it scored?

The dancers are assessed by a panel of nine judges based on six criteria:

Technique: Judges will be looking at each breakers skill and if they have performed it correctly

Vocabulary: Higher scores are given to those who show off a higher number and variation of moves

Execution: Points are given on how well each dancer performs each move, moving from one position to the next

Musicality: With a DJ choosing the beats, judges will be looking at how the breaker moves with the music and how they express themselves

Originality: Breakers will want to make their dance their own to stand out the judges

Breakers get higher points for skills known as 'power moves' Credit: AP

What are the moves?

Top rock

Some of the first moves made by breakers as they are standing consisting of quick hand movements and stylish footwork.

" Top rock is where you show yourself and your personality to the other dancer,” Hooch said. “You need to connect to the music the DJ is playing and that starts with the top rock.”

Down rock

All moves are performed on the floor and include footwork, spins, and power moves.

Power moves

These are the main attraction with elbow spins and air flairs showing off their athleticism, balance and style. "You’ve got to present with flavour," says Hooch. "Flavour is about style, and the way you inhabit your personal space."

Freeze

When the breaker holds an unusual position.

"The best breakers will freeze on some accent in the music, and they will usually finish on a freeze," says Hooch.

" What you want to see is that flow of moves from tops to footwork, to power-moves and your freezes."

Who are the stars to look out for?

" Make no mistake," Hooch said, "these are the best breakdancers in the world. It’s such a strong line-up. It is dynamite."

Tomorrow spectators can look out for 671, the Chinese 18-year-old, real name Liu Qingyi, who has become an international star since she first competed in 2022.

21-year-old B-girl Talash was the only girl in the Superiors Crew in Kabul when the Taliban grasped control of Afghanistan and she was forced to flee. She will represent the Refugee Team.

Paris-born, 17-year-old B-girl Ssey will also be looking for a medal as a former gymnast.

The first of the women's round-robin matches will start Friday, August 9 at 3pm with the men's taking place on Saturday, August 10.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...