An athlete has died while swimming in a lake during a CrossFit Games competition in the US.

Lazar Đukić, 28, disappeared beneath the water near the end of an 800m swim in the Martine Creek Reservoir in Texas on Thursday morning.

The CrossFit Games is an annual multi-day competition which attracts global athletes who are often regarded as being among the fittest in the world.

Emergency services were called around 8am after a competitor did not resurface after last being seen in the water.

A search with divers and drones was launched, however the Serbian athlete's body was found shortly after.

The rest of the days events were cancelled.

The CrossFit Games confirmed the death of an athlete on Thursday and said they were devastated by Đukić's passing.

In a statement, they said: "We are devastated by the passing of Lazar Đukić. Our hearts are with Lazar’s entire family, friends, and fellow athletes.

"Out of respect for the family and in cooperation with the Fort Worth Police Department, we will share updates when possible."

CrossFit Games is widely regarded as an ultimate test of physical capability.

Athletes compete in a series of events, which can be standard CrossFit workouts like conditioning exercises and weightlifting, as well as activities such as swimming and road cycling.

Athletes are not told which events will be involved in the Games, meaning competitors are "required to train for the unknown," according to the CrossFit Games website.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the event on Thursday included a 3.5 mile run followed by an 800 metre swim.

The newspaper said an estimated 10,000 people were in the area for the games, which began on Thursday and were set to run through until Sunday.

Kaitlin Pritchard told the newspaper that she was standing by the finish line when she saw Đukić approach.

She said he was among swimmers she noticed had changed up their swimming patterns, which she thought could have been because they were tired from the run.

Pritchard saw people she assumed were lifeguards on paddleboards on the lake but said she didn’t notice any of them jump in to try and rescue anyone.

“Gauging where the people on the paddleboards were and everything, it’s just that he should have been reachable,” Pritchard told the newspaper.

At a news conference, CrossFit CEO Don Faul said he feels “gutted” by the tragedy and said the fitness company is “doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community."

CrossFit CEO Don Faul reacts during a news conference after an athlete drowned during the run swim event in Texas. Credit: Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram

“Extensive planning” is involved with every CrossFit Games competition, including a documented safety plan with personnel on-site throughout the event, Faul added.

The details around the process of planning and executing the event will be a part of an investigation into Thursday’s incident, he said.

Fort Worth police said the incident is being investigated and homicide detectives have been notified about the case.

FITAID, a sports drink brand which Đukić’ was an ambassador for, said in a Facebook post he was a “beloved member of our team and has been like family over these years".

"Our hearts are broken,” the post continued.

Lazar Dukic died while competing in a CrossFit Games swimming event on Thursday at a lake in Texas. Credit: FITAID

A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized by FITAID for Đukić’s family. The athlete was “known for his kindness, humor, and supportive nature,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“After years of passionately playing water polo in his home country Serbia, his debut at the 2021 CrossFit Games highlighted the start of a remarkable career.

"He shared a special bond with his brother Luka, introducing him to CrossFit and guiding him along the way,” a statement on the fundraiser said.

Đukić’s biography on the CrossFit website says he was the third-ranked CrossFit athlete in Serbia and the 88th-ranked worldwide.

He finished ninth in his debut in the games in 2021, then eighth the next season and ninth in 2023.

