BBC asks Huw Edwards to give back salary earnt after November arrest

Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been asked by the corporation to return part of his salary, after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children.

It was revealed Edwards was paid an estimated £200,000 in the period between his arrest in November on three counts of making indecent images of children, and his resignation five months later.

It comes after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy asked the BBC to look into whether it can recoup the earnings.

Before Edwards resigned on medical advice in April, he was the broadcaster’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket between £475,000 and £479,999 for the year 2023/24, according to the BBC’s latest annual report.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...