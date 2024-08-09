A passenger plane has crashed in a residential area on the outskirts of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, local media reports.

It is not immediately clear how many people were aboard the flight.

Local firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

Brazil’s TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage.

Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiralling as it fell.

Brazil’s airport authority, Infraero, did not immediately confirm the information after a request from The Associated Press.

No local airlines immediately reported one of their planes to be missing.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

