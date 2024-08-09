A former Labour councillor has been charged with one count of encouraging violent disorder after being filmed addressing a crowd at a London demonstration, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Ricky Jones, 57, a borough councillor in Dartford, Kent, reportedly made the statement while at a counter-protest in Walthamstow, east London, on Wednesday evening.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “Jones was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on Wednesday 7 August during which he appeared to make remarks and a gesture to encourage others to act violently towards far-right protestors.

“He has been arrested and charged within 48 hours, and will now appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, August 9, 2024.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Jones was filmed at the demonstration saying: “They are disgusting Nazi fascists and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

A Labour Party spokesperson described his remarks as “completely unacceptable," and said "it will not be tolerated".

On Wednesday, far-right groups were expected to demonstrate across London, but crowds of counter-protesters far outnumbered them.

Around 8,000 people protested against the far-right in Walthamstow, according to the charity 'Stand Up to Racism'.

Jones, who has been a councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019, has already been suspended by the Labour Party.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.