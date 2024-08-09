Fifth Banksy artwork of the week appears above fish and chip shop in London

Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in London overnight - the fifth to have appeared this week.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo on Instagram of two black pelicans painted above a fish and chip shop on Pretoria Road in Walthamstow, north-east London. The smaller pelican is pecking at one of the fish painted on the sign of the shop.

Local Labour MP Stella Creasy praised the new work on X, writing: “Walthamstow. Where even our chippy is just a bit cooler than everyone else’s."

“Thank you whoever added this bit of magic to our street art today,” she added.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The new mural comes after a different Banksy artwork, located on the roof of a shop in Peckham, south-east London, had been removed less than an hour after it was unveiled by the street artist.

A witness to the removal of the satellite dish with a wolf painted on it said it was apparently taken by three men and that it was a “great shame”.

Two people remove the Banksy painting in Peckham. Credit: PA

The wolf artwork in Peckham was one of several other pieces Banksy unveiled this week, all with an animal theme, situated in different areas of London.

A mural illustrating two elephants poking their heads out of blocked out windows appeared on Wednesday in Chelsea, as well as a trio of monkeys in Brick Lane.

The three monkeys on a bridge in Brick Lane, east London. Credit: PA

On Monday, an artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond was spotted.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...