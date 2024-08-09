Lee Carsley has been named England’s interim manager for the start of the Nations League campaign in September, the Football Association announced.

He takes over from Gareth Southgate who resigned as the teams manager after England's defeat by Spain in the 2024 Euros final.

A statement from the Football Association confirmed Carsley would lead England in the September matches away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland, but also suggested the 50-year-old could stay in charge throughout the autumn.

“Carsley will step up from his role in charge of the MU21s, initially for September’s fixtures away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland, but with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn while the FA’s recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues,” an FA statement read.

More to follow

