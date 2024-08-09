Noah Lyles has confirmed he tested positive for Covid before clinching bronze in the men's 200m final at the Paris Olympics.

The American sprinter said he tested positive around five o’clock on Tuesday morning and woke up in the middle of the night “with chills”.

The Olympic 100m champion said he quickly quarantined in a hotel, but insisted on competing in the final, which was won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Lyles was hoping to become the first man since Usain Bolt to win both Olympic sprint titles but said the illness had affected his performance.

“It definitely affected my performance. I am more proud of myself than anything. Coming out and getting the bronze medal with Covid," he said.

The sprinter admitted only medical staff, his coach and his mother knew about the fact he was ill.

He added: “We didn’t want everybody to go into a panic. We wanted to be able to compete. We wanted to be able to make it discreet as possible and you don’t want to tell your competitors you are sick.

“Why would you give them an edge?”

Tebogo finished victorious in the race, crossing the line in 19.46 for his first Olympic title, and the United States’ Kenny Bednarek snapped up silver.

Lyles was slowest off the blocks in 0.173 seconds but had clawed his way up to third by the 20-metre mark and remained in bronze medal position for the rest of the race, finishing in 19.70.

Lyles was treated by medical staff following the race. Credit: AP

Tebogo, 21, became the first man from his country to win an Olympic 200m final and dedicated the medal to his mother, Elizabeth Seratiwa, who passed away in May.

Lyles admitted he was feeling “quite light-headed” and experienced chest pain following the 200m final.

He was due to take part in the four by 100m relay, but said he was yet to decide whether he would participate.

“I’ll talk to the coaches and to be honest, I’m gonna be very honest and transparent with them, and I’m gonna let them make the decision," he said.

“I believe that no matter what happens this four by one team can handle anything and everything."

A USA Track and Field statement read: “We can confirm that Noah Lyles tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, August 6th. In response, the USOPC and USATF swiftly enacted all necessary protocols to prioritize his health, the wellbeing of our team, and the safety of fellow competitors.

“Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete. After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely.

“As an organization, we are rigorously adhering to CDC, USOPC, and IOC guidelines for respiratory illnesses to prevent the spread of illness among team members, safeguarding their health and performance.”

