The Kremlin has declared a 'federal-level' emergency in the Kursk region, around 500 kilometres southwest of Moscow, following a large-scale incursion from Ukraine earlier this week.

Russia sent reinforcements there on Friday, four days after hundreds of Ukrainian troops poured across the border in what appeared to be Kyiv’s biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began.

Russia declares federal-level emergencies when there are more than 500 victims or damage exceeds 500 million rubles (£4.5 million).

Meanwhile, a Russian plane-launched missile slammed into a Ukrainian shopping mall on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding 44 others, authorities said.

The mall in Kostiantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, is located in the town’s residential area. Thick black smoke rose above it after the strike.

“This is another targeted attack on a crowded place, another act of terror by the Russians,” Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said in a Telegram post.

It was the second major strike on the town in almost a year. Last September, a Russian missile hit an outdoor market there, killing 17.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it is deploying multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trailers and heavy tracked vehicles to counter Ukraine's raid.

“The operational situation in the Kursk region remains difficult,” Kursk acting governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported fighting in the western outskirts of Sudzha, about 10 kilometres from the border. The town has an important pipeline transit hub for Russian natural gas.

A building burns in the Russian town of Sudzha. Credit: Mic Izvestia/IZ.RU/Reuters via CNN Newsource

Social services and civic associations are providing assistance to people forced to flee their homes by the fighting, he said. The latest Russian figure for evacuations in Kursk was 3,000.

Little reliable information about the surprise Ukrainian operation has emerged, and its strategic aims are unclear.

A top adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that border region attacks will cause Russia to “start to realize that the war is slowly creeping inside of Russian territory.”

Ukrainian officials have refused to comment specifically about the incursion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...