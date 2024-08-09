Play Brightcove video

Taylor Swift concerts in London are to go ahead as planned as the Met Police say there is "nothing to indicate" the foiled terror plot being investigated in Austria will have an impact on the upcoming shows.

All three of the stars sold out concerts in Vienna were cancelled after two men were arrested over alleged terror attack plans.

Austrian authorities said investigators found bomb-making materials at one of the suspects homes, and that one of the two confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”

Authorities also said the suspects appear to be inspired by al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Taylor Swift has five concerts at London's Wembley stadium between 15th and 20th August to finish her European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

"The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

"As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review," the spokesperson said.

Speaking to Sky News, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that while he understood Vienna’s reasons for canceling, “we’re going to carry on.”

Khan said the capital’s authorities were prepared for shows following lessons learned from a 2017 attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

On Thursday, hundreds of Swifties gathered in Vienna to sing their favourite songs after three of the stars concerts were cancelled. Credit: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader

On Thursday night, hundreds of Swifties gathered in the Austrian capital to sing their favourite Taylor Swift songs.

Many fans were left disappointed after spending thousands on tickets, travel and accommodation in Vienna.

Up to 65,000 people had been expected at the Ernst Happel Stadium, and as many as 30,000 expected to gather outside.

In Austria, the main suspect confessed that he had started planning the attack in July, authorities said.

The 19-year-old had uploaded an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State group on the internet just a few weeks ago.

He was “clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels,” said Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence in Austria.

Haijawi-Pirchner added that the suspect "wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made."

Authorities said they also found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of the second suspect, who is 17.

That suspect, who has so far refused to talk, was employed a few days ago by a company providing unspecified services at the venue for the concerts.

