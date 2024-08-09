Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with his bodyguard in hotel

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French officials said.

Police were called to the five-star George V hotel early Friday morning to arrest the artist for "unspecified violence" against a hotel security guard.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the 10-time Grammy nominee and his own bodyguard, police explained.

It is unclear whether the bodyguard and the hotel security guard were also arrested.

The 33-year-old rapper, who has two children with Kylie Jenner, was in Paris to attend the Olympics. He watched the USA face off against Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday.

Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart.

On June 20, Scott was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning, according to public records .

In 2021, a crowd surge at Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas resulted in the deaths of 10 fans.

Although he did not face criminal charges over their deaths, he remains involved in civil cases alleging that organisers were at fault.

