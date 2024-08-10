Banksy has unveiled the sixth artwork in his new animal-themed collection in London, a silhouette of a stretching cat on an empty, distressed advertising hoarding.

The elusive street artist posted a photo of the design on Instagram on Saturday without any caption.

Located in Cricklewood, north west London, the design depicts a large cat with an upturned nail as it appears to stretch out its body.

The artist has revealed a new animal artwork each day this week, of a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf and pelicans.

On Friday there were pelicans pinching fish from a London chip shop sign in Walthamstow, east London, and a wolf howling on a satellite dish was announced on Thursday in Peckham, south London.

Less than an hour after it was disclosed, the wolf design was removed by three men, according to a witness who told the PA news agency that he filmed them, which led to one of the men throwing his phone on a roof.

People remove a new artwork by Banksy, depicting a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish. Credit: PA

“It’s a great shame we can’t have nice things and it’s a shame it couldn’t have lasted more than an hour,” he said.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “We were called to reports of a stolen satellite dish containing artwork at 1.52pm on Thursday August 8 in Rye Lane, Peckham.“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.

”A spokesman for Banksy told the PA news agency that the artist is neither connected to nor endorses the theft, and that they have “no knowledge as to the dish’s current whereabouts”.

The first piece of graffiti in Banksy’s new animal-themed series, which was announced on Monday, is near Kew Bridge in south-west London and shows a goat with rocks falling down below it, just above where a CCTV camera is pointed.

A goat on a wall near Kew Bridge in west London. Credit: PA

On Tuesday the artist added silhouettes of two elephants with their trunks stretched towards each other on the side of a building near Chelsea, west London.

Two elephants poking their heads out of blocked out windows in Chelsea, south west London. Credit: PA

This was followed by three monkeys looking as though they were swinging underneath a bridge over Brick Lane, near a vintage clothing shop in the popular east London market street, not far from Shoreditch High Street.

Three monkeys unveiled by Banksy, painted on a bridge in Brick Lane, east London. Credit: PA

The street artist, whose identity is unknown but widely speculated on, was recently criticised by then home secretary James Cleverly, who said the artwork he created for Glastonbury Festival was “trivialising” small boat crossings and “vile”.

The artist had said he was the person behind an inflatable boat filled with migrant dummies which had been crowdsurfed at the music festival in June, during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

