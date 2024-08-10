Brazilian authorities are investigating what caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo that killed all 61 people on board on Friday.

Local airline Voepass' plane, an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop, was headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport in Guarulhos with 57 passengers and four crew members when it went down in the city of Vinhedo.

Flight tracking data shows that the plane dropped 17,000 feet in just one minute, but it is not yet clear why.

Images recorded by witnesses showed the aircraft in a flat spin and plunging vertically before it hit the ground inside a gated community. Residents said there were no injuries on the ground.

Interrupting a speech at an afternoon naval event to address the crash, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for a minute of silence to mark the deaths of the flight’s passengers and crew.

A man who was set to be on the flight but missed it because he was late spoke to Brazilian TV.

He said: "The guy said I wasn't going to board any more. I argued with him, and he saved my life."

It was the world's deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when 72 people died on board a Yeti Airlines plane in Nepal that stalled and crashed while making its landing approach. That plane also was an ATR 72, and the final report blamed pilot error for the incident.

