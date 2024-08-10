Crowds gather as far-right and anti-racism protests expected across UK

Crowds are gathering across the UK as far-right and anti-racism protests are set to take place.

Anti-racist group Stand Up to Racism announced earlier in the week that Saturday would be a "national day of protest" in "every town and city" in response to planned anti-immigration protests.

Across the UK

Northumbria Police has implemented a number of extra legal powers on Saturday ahead of potential planned protest activity in the region, including in Newcastle.

West Midlands Police have charged a man with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Solihull.

Police officers in Newcaslte, ahead of a far-right demonstration. Credit: PA

Merseyside Police said on Saturday that two more people have been charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool, bringing the total number of people charged to 24.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged police to stay on "high alert" as he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting on Thursday in the wake of violence on the streets of the UK.

A week of unrest

Incidents of violent unrest have spread across the country following the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.

Thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered at locations across the country on Wednesday where anti-immigration gatherings had been anticipated.

The counter demonstrators gathered in parts of London, Liverpool, Bristol and Brighton, after days of riots and violent disorder erupted.

A chair is thrown at police officers during an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham, South Yorkshire last weekend. Credit: PA

Around 1,000 people gathered in Belfast for a counter-protest against several hundred anti-immigration demonstrators on Friday evening.

A large police presence had set up barriers to keep the two groups separate.

Prison sentences and community orders have been handed to individuals involved in violent disorder across the United Kingdom.

The move, seen as a stern warning to potential offenders, came after a week of escalating unrest which has left communities reeling from acts of criminal damage and assault.

The King offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order after speaking to Sir Keir Starmer and police leaders following the week of unrest across the UK.

