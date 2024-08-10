More than 60 people have been killed after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early on Saturday, according to Palestinian health authorities. A further 47 people are thought to have been wounded.

The Tabeen school in central Gaza City was being used as a shelter for people who have been forced to flee their homes by the war.

The Israeli military has acknowledged the strike, claiming without evidence that it hit a Hamas command centre within the school.

The attack is believed to be one of the deadliest in the 10 months since October 7.

According to the United Nations, 477 out of 564 schools in Gaza have been directly hit or damaged in the war as of July 6.

In June, an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including 12 women and children, according to local health officials.

The latest strike comes as American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators are renewing their push for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On October 7 Hamas terrorists crossed the border from Gaza to Israel, killing more than 1,400 individuals and taking over 200 hostages in the process.

