Paris 2024: What to expect from the penultimate day

Saturday is the penultimate day of Paris 2024 and it features the final track and field events.

Team GB will be looking to secure relay medals, with both 4 x 400m teams competing in the respective finals.

The women’s team qualified second fastest, despite having 400m finalist Amber Anning and semi-finalists Laviai Nielsen and Victoria Ohuruogu rested as reserves.

The men’s team also qualified second fastest, with 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith involved.

Laura Muir and Georgia Bell will race against one another in the 1500m final this evening. Muir is an Olympic silver and world bronze medallist in the 1500m, while Bell earned a European silver medal over the distance earlier this year.

Max Burgin will contest the men’s 800m final on his Olympic debut at 18:25, before George Mills, a European silver medallist in his event, will compete in the men’s 5000m final at 20:50.

Cycling

Team GB is also hoping to pick up medals on the penultimate day for track cycling.

Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood, who have men’s team pursuit silver to their names already in this Games, will be looking to double their tally.

Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell will also continue their women’s sprint campaigns after both breaking the previous world record to qualify second and fourth respectively in the qualifying round.

Both women have already won team sprint gold at the Games.

Taekwondo

Taekwondo continues with the men’s +80kg and women’s +67kg classes. Caden Cunningham, who will compete in the men's heaviest category, is the reigning +87kg European champion.

Rebecca McGowan is competing in the women’s +67kg, having overcome injury to earn silver at last year's World Championships and Grand Prix Final.

Modern pentathlon

The men’s modern pentathlon final is at 16:30, following Friday's semi-finals. Reigning Olympic champion Joe Choong will be looking to contend for a medal after finishing eighth after participating in the second of the semis.

The women’s semi-finals also take place today, with defending Olympic champion Kate French and world bronze medallist Kerenza Bryson both targeting a spot in Sunday’s final.

The best of the rest

Erin McNeice will look to follow in the footsteps of newly crowned Olympic champion Toby Roberts and medal in the women’s combined climbing event.

Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari will have the chance to add to Team GB’s diving medal haul in the men’s 10m platform after qualifying for the semi-finals in eighth and ninth respectively.

Izzy Thorpe and Kate Shortman, competing in their second Olympics, are in the artistic swimming duet competition, which concludes with the free routine at 18:30.

The men’s marathon takes place at 07:00, featuring Team GB’s Emile Cairess, Mahamed Mahamed and Philip Sesemann.

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull go into today's final day of women’s golf three over par and five over par respectively, with the tournament expected to wrap up by 17:30.

