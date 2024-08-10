Violent rioters could face up to 10 years in jail, top prosecutor warns

The director of public prosecutions has reportedly warned that the worst offending protesters could face up to 10 years in prison if they are charged with rioting.

Stephen Parkinson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said hundreds of violent rioters will continue appearing in courts across the country in the coming days, the Sunday Times said.

Mr Parkinson reportedly told of a “new phase” of cases which will include “more serious charges with stiffer penalties”.

Many charged so far have been prosecuted for violent disorder, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

The Sunday Times reported that the CPS is considering charging people with the more serious offence of rioting, which could lead to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The newspaper quoted Mr Parkinson saying: “We warned of the consequences and we will deliver these consequences.

“It’s not about exacting revenge, it’s about delivering justice.”

It comes as the parents of a “precious” six-year-old girl killed in the Southport attack said that their older daughter saw and escaped the stabbing.

Bebe King was killed alongside Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space on Monday July 29.

Her mother and father Lauren and Ben King paid tribute to their daughter on Saturday, saying she “was full of joy, light and love” and will remain in their hearts as a “sweet, kind and spirited girl”.

Bebe King’s parents have paid tribute to her Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

They said Bebe’s older sister Genie, nine, witnessed the attack and managed to escape, praising her “incredible strength and courage”.

Alice’s funeral will be held at St Patrick’s Church in Southport on Sunday afternoon.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of the three girls in Merseyside.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

The incident sparked nationwide disorder. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 779 people have been arrested over rioting, of whom 349 have been charged.

The NPCC said specialist officers have been tasked with pursuing suspected online offenders and influencers, who they say are responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

Across the country, teams are investigating “hundreds of leads”.