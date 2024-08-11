Celine Dion slams 'unauthorised' use of My Heart Will Go On at Trump rally

Celine Dion's management team has criticised the use of the song My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump rally in Montana on Friday.

The statement, posted on X, said "in no way" was the usage of the song authorised and "Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use".

"... And really, that song?" the post added.

The Trump campaign reportedly used the song as an interlude at the rally in Bozeman, Montana.

The statement said Dion's management team and record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the "unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness" of Celine Dion singing the Titanic hit at a rally hosted by Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

The Trump rally was the first since Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination for the presidential election in November.

Trump and Harris have agreed to take part in their first televised debate on September 10.

