Four-year-old boy and his father killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Two people were killed in the Kyiv region, including a four-year old boy, in a Russian drone and missile barrage overnight into Sunday.

The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv’s suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Another three people in the district were also injured in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Mr Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the defence ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Residents of the apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side leave an area in Kursk, Russia. Credit: AP

Thirteen people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defences fell on a residential building in Kursk overnight into Sunday, acting regional Gov. Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack inside Russia, but has increased the pace of attacks targeting Russian territory in recent weeks.

On Saturday Russia announced increased security measures in the border region of Kursk, where an incursion this week by Ukrainian forces caught Russian troops off guard and exposed its military vulnerabilities.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…