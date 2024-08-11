Lord Coe says 'of course' he will consider running for IOC president

World Athletics chief Lord Coe has indicated he might run for International Olympic Committee president following the announcement Thomas Bach would stand down.

Lord Coe said "of course" consider running for the soon-to-be vacated role.

Bach, the current IOC president, revealed on Saturday he would stand down after his second term ends in 2025 despite calls from some corners for him to consider an extension that would allow him to stay in office longer.

Lord Coe is one year into a third and final term in his current post as World Athletics president after running unopposed last summer.

"Look, I’ve always made it clear that if the opportunity arose I would obviously give it serious thought," said the former British middle-distance runner, speaking in Paris 40 years to the day he claimed 1500 metres Olympic gold in Los Angeles.

"The opportunity has arisen and clearly I need to think about that. The charter is pretty clear about timings here, so this is only, at best, a consideration.

ITV News asked Lord Coe if he would consider running for the role before Thomas Bach said he would stand down

"Look, I have been involved in the Olympic movement for the larger part of my life, I chaired an Olympic Games from bid through delivery and two years of legacy after that."

"I’ve been privileged to compete in an Olympic Games, I’ve chaired a national Olympic committee, and I now have the best job in the world (as) president of the number one Olympic sport."

Asked to clarify if what sounded like a campaign soft-launch was a definitive yes, however, Lord Coe simply said: “Look, the decision, the announcement was made yesterday, and as I’ve said the charter is very clear about that.

"So no, but as I’ve said, of course I am going to consider."

Speaking to ITV News last week Lord Coe weighed up the importance of the Olympics and the difficulties it faces.

He said he would be comfortable with a bid by Saudi Arabia despite the country being accused of 'sportswashing' - attracting high-profile events to their country with huge budgets to direct attention away from human rights issues.

Bach, who has held the role since 2013, gave the update on his future during the IOC’s 142nd session.

The 70-year-old said: “After 12 years in the office of IOC president, our organisation is best served with a change in leadership.

"I am not the best captain. New times are calling for new leaders. Change or be changed."

The German said a new IOC president will be elected in March 2025, when the governing body’s membership meets in Greece, and will take charge in June.

Lord Coe was quick to encourage other interested parties to throw their names into the hat, though he did not name any specifically.

He said: “Look, my experiences are clear and probably broader than most, but there are other potential candidates here who have good qualifications for that role.“

"We’re a diverse group of people, global people, an international committee and there are certain candidates who would fit that bill."

Lord Coe retired from sport with four Olympic medals to his name, still the only man to have twice been crowned men’s 1500m champion at a Games after back-to-back victories in 1980 and 1984.

He also collected 800m silver in Moscow and Los Angeles, as well as a European 800m title from the 1986 championships in Stuttgart.

The 67-year-old served as MP for Falmouth and Camborne for a term from April 1992 and was chief of staff to the Leader of the Opposition under Conservative leader William Hague from 1997-2001.

Lord Coe chaired both the London bid for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics as well as the organising committee for those Games.

He then served as British Olympic Association chief for four years, and was elected president of World Athletics – then the International Amateur Athletic Federation – for the first time in 2015.

