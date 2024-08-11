Monday set to be hottest day of the year with temperatures predicted to hit 35C

The mercury could hit the mid-thirties on Monday, which forecasters say could be the hottest day of the year.

High-pressure winds drawing in warm air from Europe caused temperatures to climb on Sunday and remain high on Monday but they are expected to return to average levels on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are unlikely to exceed the 40.3C recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on July 19 2022, the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK, according to forecasters.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: "It’s going to be hot."

The UK has been enjoying warm weather for several days with many places recording temperatures in the high 20s.

This is expected to peak on Monday.

Snell said the warm weather would be accompanied by high humidity in much of England.

The Met Office recommends that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink lots of water.

London, East Anglia and the home counties will experience the warmest weather, with highs of 33C expected in London, 26C in Manchester and 21C in Edinburgh.

Thunderstorms are expected in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Sunday night and early Monday morning, leading to torrential downpours in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the affected regions over the next 24 hours, telling drivers to expect spray on the roads and some road closures.

Snell said: “Thunderstorms are already beginning to move into the Republic of Ireland.

“They will start to move up into Northern Ireland later this evening and then move across Scotland and northern England as we go through the night and into tomorrow.

“It could be potentially quite nasty in places up there.”

The hottest day of 2024 so far was Friday, July 19, when temperatures reached a sweltering 31.9C in central London.

