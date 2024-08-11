Paris 2024 Olympics comes to an end with star-studded closing ceremony

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony kicked off with performances from top French musicians as the tournament was handed over to the United States ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 games.

In a star-studded performance Findie rock band Phoenix, electro-house artist Kavinsky and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig were among the French celebrities to appear during the lively music section of the ceremony.

Sunday’s extravagant event opened with a rendition of Under The Paris Sky, from the 1951 film of the same name, performed by French singer Zaho de Sagazan and an accompanying choir.

Simone Biles and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass hand the Olympic Flag to Tom Cruise during the closing ceremony. Credit: PA

The group performed the song in the Tuileries Garden in Paris before French four-time gold medallist swimmer Leon Marchand appeared to carry a small flame to the Stade de France.

The games were officially handed over to the US as Californian-born artist H.E.R. has performed the US national anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner to the crowd.

The ceremony opened with the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo handing the Olympic flag to the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

He then presented it to to Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, who was joined on stage by Olympic champion US gymnast Simone Biles.

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise delighted fans as he descended into the stadium from the roof to join the US delegation.

A video showed Cruise riding past classic Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower before arriving at an airport.

After boarding the aircraft, Cruise could be seen skydiving out of the plane and later landing in America.

After thousands of Olympians poured into the Stade de France with their home countries, they joined together for some karaoke.

Alex Yee and Bryony Page during the closing ceremony. Credit: PA

The sing-along section included Les Champs-Elysees, Gala Rizzatto’s Freed From Desire and Queen’s classic We Are The Champions.

The theatrical “record” section of the ceremony opened with dramatic music performed by an orchestra as a dazzling light show shot beams throughout the stadium.

The section pays tribute to the records set by the athletes as well as the “golden record” which served as a time capsule when it was sent into space in 1977.

A “golden voyager” dressed in an elaborate gold costume was then lowered to the stage from the roof to help tell the history of the Olympics.

French swimmer Leon Marchand carries the Olympic flame. Credit: PA

On their journey, a cloaked individual presented them with a Greek flag, to represent the Games’ ancient origin.

The voyager was later joined on stage by a group of acrobats who were dressed as alien-like creatures who helped the voyager discover the Olympic rings which were hoisted from the stadium floor into the air.

Singer Zaho de Sagazan at the Gardens of the Tuileries during the closing ceremony. Credit: PA

Versailles-formed band Phoenix cranked up the energy in the Stade de France with a lively performance of their hit Lisztomania as they launched the musical performance section of the ceremony.

The group, who got the Olympians jumping along to their catchy tune, were later joined by Belgian singer Angele.

French electro house artist Kavinsky also performed his classic song Nightcall while a cloaked guitarist shredded after Cambodian rapper Vannda performed.

Vampire Weekend star Koenig then joined Phoenix to begin the handover to the States for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

