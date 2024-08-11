Paris 2024: What to expect from the last day of the Olympics

Today is the final day of the Olympic Games but there are still plenty of podium positions at stake for Team GB.

There are 13 golds up for grabs across Sunday.

So where could Team GB scoop up some final day victories?

Track cycling

First up is the women’s sprint final at 11:45, featuring Sophie Capewell and reigning world champion Emma Finucane.

Finucane is looking for her third medal of the Games after gold in the team sprint alongside Capewell and Katy Marchant, and bronze in the keirin.

This is followed by the men’s keirin at 12:32, which will feature Jack Carlin, whilst Hamish Turnbull faces the repechage.

Carlin is also looking for his third medal of the Games, with silver in the men’s team sprint alongside Turnbull and Ed Lowe, and bronze in the individual sprint.

The women’s omnium will be decided at 13:56 and will feature Neah Evans, who will be aiming to win Team GB’s last medal of the Games.

Modern pentathlon

The women’s modern pentathlon final begins at 10:00 and should conclude by 12:30, with Team GB athletes well-placed heading into the final.

Kerenza Bryson topped the standings in her semi-final with 1402 points, while Kate French, the reigning Olympic champion, qualified in fifth with 1398 points.

Bryson goes into the final in fifth with 230 points and French in third with 240 points after the fencing ranking round, which carries through into the final.

Weightlifting

Emily Campbell will contest the women’s +81kg weightlifting event, which starts at 10:30.

Campbell clinched silver in Tokyo, earning Team GB’s first ever Olympic women’s weightlifting medal.

Women's marathon

The women’s marathon got underway at 07:00. Team GB are represented by Rose Harvey, Calli Hauger-Thackery and Clara Evans.

Harvey, 31, is competing at her first Olympic Games just two years after turning professional.

She set a PB of 2:23.21 at last year’s Chicago Marathon, becoming the fifth-fastest British woman of all time.

