Words by ITV News Producer Eloise Linford

Team GB finished the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in seventh place with a total of 65 medals.

With 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals, it was a comparatively meagre golden haul than recent years (22 in Tokyo, 27 in Rio and 29 in London).

Although the team didn't quite clinch the top-podium spot as much as they wanted, Team GB still racked up plenty of medals and even more to smile about.

This year saw Great Britain earn its 1,000th medal in the games. That was the silver earned by Ethan Hayter, Daniel Bigham, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Vernon in the cycling men’s team pursuit.

Despite the gold count being lower, Team GB's medal total was one higher than in Tokyo and matched the number of medals won in London 2012.

Here is the full list of medal-winning athletes:

Great Britain's Men's Eight winning team with their gold medals. Credit: PA

Rowing

Team GB's greatest success this year came at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the rowing, in the form of three golds, two silvers and three bronze medals.

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant took gold to become the last-ever Olympic Champions in the lightweight women's double sculls.

A photo finish saw Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw take gold in the women's quadruple sculls, beating the Dutch by just 0.15 seconds.

Reigning World and European champions Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, and cox, Harry Brightmore gave Team GB their fifth Olympic victory in the men's eight.

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten took silver in the Women's Four and Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George came second in the Men's Pair.

Team GB's three rowing bronzes came from Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Becky Wilde in the women's double Sculls; Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson in the men's four and Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, and cox, Henry Fieldman in the women's eight.

Equestrian

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen won the eventing team gold. Credit: PA

Great Britain's equestrian team took two golds and three bronzes in Paris 2024 despite controversy in the run-up to the games leading to one of their stars dropping out.

Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen defended Great Britain's eventing team title from Tokyo 2020, securing Team GB's first gold medal of the competition.

The Jumping Team, made up of Ben Maher, Harry Charles, and Scott Brash, also rode to the top of the table, with just one time penalty and no jumping faults.

Olympic first-timer Becky Moody (and horse Jagerbomb) earned two bronze medals in the dressage, one individual and one team, alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry.

Laura Collett added a bronze to her team to gold in the individual eventing.

Cycling

Emma Finucane earned a record three medals at Paris 2024. Credit: PA

Britain is used to dominating in the velodrome, yet a few crashes and near misses left Team GB with only one gold.

Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant made their winning moment in the Women's Team Sprint one to watch, beating the world record three times in the process.

The men's teams took two silvers on the track: Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin in the sprint and Ethan Hayter, Dan Bigham, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Vernon in the pursuit.

A push on the final sprint secured another silver in the women's madison for Elinor Barker and Neah Evans. On the same day, Jack Carlin earned a bronze in the men's sprint.

In her Olympic debut, Emma Finucane earned two individual bronze medals for women's sprint and women's keirin, to add to her team sprint gold. She is the first woman to win three medals for Team GB at a single games in 60 years.

Off the track, Thomas Pidcock overcame a puncture to secure a gold in dramatic scenes in the men's cross-country mountain biking.

Anna Henderson overcame the relentless Paris rain to win silver in the women's individual time trial, while Kieran Reilly (and his eye-catching mullet) delivered at the Urban Skate Park, with his awe-inspiring tricks earning him a silver medal.

Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson takes her crown in the 800m. Credit: PA.

Team GB had high hopes on the athletics track, and ten medals were secured, but only one in glittering gold.

Keely Hodgkinson earned her crown in the women's 800m, upgrading her silver from Tokyo 2020. She is Britain’s first new Olympic gold medallist in athletics since London 2012.

Fellow middle-distance runner, Josh Kerr upgraded his bronze from Tokyo to a silver in the men's 1500m, breaking Sir Mo Farah's British record in the process.

Two more silvers came for Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the women's heptathlon and Matt Hudson-Smith in the men's 400m.

Matt Hudson-Smith has become one of the world’s best 400m runners, earning a silver and bronze at Paris 2024. Credit: PA

Team GB also found success in the relay events, with a silver for Dina Asher-Smith, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Amy Hunt, and Daryll Neita in the women's 4 x 100m relay - the best result in the event since 1956.

Minutes after their silver, Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes secured bronze in the men's 4 x 100m relay.

More medals came in the men's and women's teams in the 4 x 400m relay, with Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matt Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Victoria Ohuruogu, Laviai Nielsen, Nicole Yeargin and Amber Anning all picking up bronze, with the mixed team of Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Amber Anning earning a bronze too.

Georgia Bell, who restarted her athletics career during the pandemic, picked up another bronze medal in the women's 1500m after running the 11th fastest time in history.

Swimming and diving

Tom Daley and Noah Willliams missed out on gold. Credit: PA

Paris 2024 was a difficult time for British swimmers and divers, with key figures like Adam Peaty and Tom Daley missing out on highly sought-after gold medals.

Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, Tom Dean and James Guy did clinch Team GB's only gold medal in the pool and broke a record in the process. The men's 4x200m freestyle relay team are the only British relay team to successfully defend their title, after back-to-back golds in Tokyo and Paris.

Adam Peaty settled for silver, after his bid for a third straight Olympic gold in the 100m breaststroke fell agonisingly short, by just 0.02 seconds.

In the men's freestyle events, Benjamin Proud and Matthew Richards won silver medals in the 50m and 200m, respectively, while Duncan Scott earned silver in the men's 200m individual medley.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe following their performance in the Duet Free Routine. Credit: PA

Best friends from Bristol, Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe, made history with Team GB's first-ever artistic swimming medal.

The pair earned silver for their duet in the event formerly known as synchronised swimming.

Although there were no gold medals, Team GB had its best-ever medal haul in the diving pool.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

British diving legend Tom Daley scooped his fifth Olympic medal in five games, alongside teammate Noah Williams, coming second place in the men's synchronised 10m platform.

Noah earned his second medal, this time bronze, in the men's 10m platform.

Team GB secured three further bronzes in synchronised diving, with Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson in the women's 10m platform, Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen in the women's 3m springboard, and Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in the men's 3m springboard.

Triathlon

Alex Yee is now the most decorated Olympic triathlete of all time. Credit: PA

A sensational final push in the men's individual triathlon earned Alex Yee a gold medal and a place in the history books as the most successful Olympic triathlete ever.

Over two Olympic Games, the athlete has been awarded two gold, one silver and one bronze medal, the latter in this year's agonisingly close mixed relay.

The team of Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson and Beth Potter, were initially given a silver until a review found the US team were millimetres ahead at the finish line.

Beth Potter left with another bronze medal in the women's individual event, wrapping up an eight-year Olympic career with a podium finish.

Climbing and skateboarding

Toby Roberts celebrating as he enters the history books. Credit: PA

Another name to add to the history books is Toby Roberts, Britain's first ever sport climbing Olympic champion.

The 19-year-old climbed to gold in the men's boulder and lead.

In another of the Olympics' newest events, Sky Brown secured bronze in the women's park skateboarding for a second games in a row.

At just 16 years old, Britain's youngest Olympic medallist overcame a shoulder injury to reach the podium for the second time.

Sailing and canoeing

Ellie Aldridge's gold medal came after days without wind in Marseille. Credit: PA

Much of Paris 2024's sailing competitions were blighted by the wind, or lack of it, but Team GB managed to leave Marseille with a gold medal.

It came at the hands of Ellie Aldridge in the women's kite, who is now the first-ever Olympic champion in the class.

Another sailing medal was earned by Emma Wilson, who finished third in the women's windsurfing.

Further north, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods claimed kayak cross medals within minutes of each other.

Joe Clarke claimed a composed silver, while Kimberley Woods earned her second bronze after already coming third in the women's kayak single.

Meanwhile, Adam Burgess, who missed out on a medal by 0.16 seconds in Tokyo, was finally awarded a silver in the men's canoe single.

Gymnastics

Bryony Page jumped her way to victory in the women's trampoline final. Credit: PA

Bryony Page dropped to the floor when she realised she was taking home Britain's first-ever trampolining gymnastics gold.

Following on from her silver in Rio and her bronze in Tokyo, Bryony now has the full set.

The men's gymnastics team brought two more bronze medals, with Jake Jarman in the floor exercise and Harry Hepworth becoming Team GB's first-ever Olympic medallist on the vault.

Shooting

Nathan Hales and Amber Rutter, with her baby Tommy Credit: PA

In Chateauroux, Nathan Hales coolly earned a gold medal and set a new Olympic record in the men's trap final.

His score of 48 out of 50 secured Britain's first shooting gold at the games in 12 years.

Three months after giving birth, Amber Rutter's Olympic dreams came down to a shoot-off in which she controversially finished in second place.

The Olympian left the competition with a silver medal, her son Tommy in her arms, and a place in history as Britain's first medal winner in women's skeet shooting.

Other

At Le Golf National in Guyancourt, Tommy Fleetwood earned silver in the men's individual stroke play with an overall score of 18-under.

Caden Cunningham continued Team GB's legacy of making the taekwondo podium at every Olympics since Beijing 2008. He clinched silver in the men's +80kg category.

Emily Campbell secured Team GB's final medal of Paris 2024 Credit: PA

In boxing, Lewis Richardson earned Britain's only medal in the sport, securing bronze in the men's 71kg.

Team GB's final medal of Paris 2024 came from weightlifter Emily Campbell in the women's +81kg, whose performance earned her a bronze medal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…