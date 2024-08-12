England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life, family confirms

Former England batter Graham Thorpe took his own life, aged 55, after struggling with depression and anxiety for the last couple of years, his wife has said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced his death last Monday.

His mental health "led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit," Amanda Thorpe, Graham's wife, said in an interview with former England cricketer Mike Atherton, for The Times.

“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work."

Mrs Thorpe said he was "renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health".

England skipper Nasser Hussain (left) and team mates Michael Atherton (centre) and Graham Thorpe (right). Credit: Matthew Fearn/PA Wire

"But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone," she added.

"Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better.

“He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life."

His 22-year-old daughter, Kitty Thorpe, said it was "heartbreaking to see how withdrawn" her father had become following his mental health struggles.

"He was not the same person," she said. "It was strange to see this person trapped in the body of Dad.”

“We are not ashamed of talking about it,” she said.

“There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma. We were trying to help him get better before and trying to protect him, which is why we said nothing. This is the time now to share the news, however horrible it is.”

Thorpe made his international debut in 1993 and scored a century on his first Ashes appearance. Credit: PA

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps during a stellar England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, with his international exploits running alongside a 17-year spell with his county side Surrey.

He made his international debut in 1993 and scored a century on his first Ashes appearance, becoming the first England player to do so in 20 years.

His final Test appearance came in June 2005 before he was omitted from that summer’s victorious Ashes series and called time on his international career.

If any of the issues in this article have affected you or someone you know, there is always help available:

Samaritans is on hand for anyone who’s struggling to cope, who needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure. They have a free 24 hour helpline on 116 123 and lots of other ways to get in touch.

Mind also offers mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...