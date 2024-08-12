European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, have called for a cease-fire in Gaza, the return of hostages held by Hamas and the "unfettered" delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a joint statement, Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz endorsed a push by the US, Qatar and Egypt to broker an agreement to end the 10-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

Mediators have spent months trying to get both sides to agree to a three-phase plan - in which Hamas would release the remaining hostages captured in its October 7 attack in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and Israel would withdraw from Gaza.

" The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid," the statement said.

The statement also called on Iran and its allies to refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions after the killing of two senior militants last month in Beirut and Tehran.

It comes as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called remarks by Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir an "incitement to war crimes," adding "sanctions must be on our EU agenda."

In his own post on X and in media interviews, Ben-Gvir said instead of agreeing to a potential cease-fire deal, Israel should block the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza until Hamas releases all of the hostages, saying that doing so would bring the militant group to its knees.

Ben-Gvir has also repeatedly called for Israel to permanently re-occupy Gaza, rebuild Jewish settlements there and encourage the "voluntary" migration of Palestinians from the territory.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Credit: AP

Ben-Gvir, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, has threatened to bring the government down if it makes too many concessions in the cease-fire talks.

Borrell called on Israel’s government to "unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes," and to engage "in good faith" with cease-fire negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

The United States and Israel’s other Western allies have repeatedly voiced concern about the killing of Palestinian civilians and Israeli restrictions on aid operations in the 10-month-old war. But they continue to provide vital military and diplomatic support for its offensive.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..