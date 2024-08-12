Girl, 11, and woman, 34, stabbed in Leicester Square, as man arrested

A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London.

The victims have been taken to hospital, police said.

A man has been arrested and is in police custody.

City of Westminster Police said on X they don't believe there to be any outstanding suspects.

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 11.36am on Monday 12 August to reports of a stabbing at Leicester Square.

“We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre," a spokesperson said.

A police cordon is in place and several officers are reportedly at the scene.

