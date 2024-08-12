More than 700 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday, new figures show

New figures revealed more than 18,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year after 700 people made the perilous journey on Sunday.

The Home Office said that 703 people crossed the channel in 11 small boats on Sunday, the largest number of crossings since Sir Keir Starmer became prime minister.

Two people died on Sunday while trying to cross the Channel, with others on board the boat rescued and taken back to France.

French authorities are said to be investigating the deaths.

The total number of crossings this year now stands at 18,342, 13% higher than this time last year (16,170) but 3% lower than the total at this point in 2022 (18,978).

Shadow Home Secretary and Conservative leadership hopeful James Cleverly has called for Labour to “get a grip and fast”, blaming the rise in number on the end of the previous Tory government’s controversial Rwanda plan.

He said: “They’ve sent the wrong signal, throwing the doors open instead of doing what is necessary to stop the dangerous crossings.”

The highest number of arrivals in a single day so far this year was 882 on June 18, with the second highest, 711, on May 1, both under the previous government.

The Home Office said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new border security command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.

