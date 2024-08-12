Pilot killed after 'unauthorised' helicopter crashes into hotel in Australia

A man has died after an "unauthorised" helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in Cairns, Australia.

Around 400 people were evacuated from the Doubletree Hilton after the crash, with witnesses telling local news outlets it sounded like a bomb exploding.

Authorities have not identified the pilot involved, nor do they know his reason for making the flight in the northern Queensland city of Cairns on Monday morning.

It's also unclear how the tourist helicopter was able to take off from Cairns Airport.

Shane Holmes, Queensland Police acting chief superintendent, said it is unclear whether the man flying the helicopter had a pilot's license or was employed by the helicopter's owner, Nautilus Aviation.

A couple staying at the hotel were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and have since been discharged, no one else on the ground was hurt, police say.

Smoke and flames billowed from the hotel's roof, and one of the helicopter's rotor blades landed in the hotel pool, according to the Australian broadcaster ABC.

“There is no further threat to the community, and we believe this is an isolated incident,” said Mr Holmes.

Nautilus Aviation said in a statement that the flight was “unauthorised” but would not supply any further details. Richard Barker, Cairns Airport chief executive, said Monday's initial review found “no compromise” in the airport's security procedures.

The hotel remains cordoned off while its structural integrity is being examined.

