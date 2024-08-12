Team GB's Olympic homecoming: Mayor of London and fans greet athletes

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Antoine Allen reports from St Pancras station in London as Team GB's athletes returned from Paris

GB's Olympians have arrived back in London on the Eurostar after attending the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Team GB's athletes were greeted with cheers and a round of applause from fans who dawned at St Pancras station on Monday to await their return.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was among the fans waiting to greet them.

Tom Daley, who announced his retirement from diving shortly before returning to the UK, said it "meant a lot" to secure his fifth Olympic medal at his final games.

Daley said: "I’m incredibly proud for doing another cycle at an Olympic Games and for me, it felt like a massive bonus because I took two years out of the sport after Tokyo and I didn’t know if I would get back into the team or qualify for a spot with Team GB.“To come away with a medal in front of my family, it meant a lot to me.”

On Sunday evening, Team GB cheered and waved Union flags as they entered Paris' closing ceremony wearing Hawaiian-style shirts, which showed the emblems of every nation in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Gold medallists Alex Yee and Bryony Page were Britain’s flagbearers, while Daley was seen taking selfies and filming on their phones.

Lauren Henry arrived with her gold medal she earned with Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw in the women's quadruple sculls, beating the Dutch by just 0.15 seconds.

Emma Finucane was smiling from ear to ear after earning three medals in her Olympic debut.

She, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant made their winning moment in the Women's Team Sprint one to watch, beating the world record three times in the process.

The 21-year-old earned two individual bronze medals for women's sprint and women's keirin, to add to her team sprint gold. She is the first woman to win three medals for Team GB at a single games in 60 years.

Great Britain finished seventh in the Olympic medal table with 65 medals. The same amount medals won at London 2012 and stands as the second-best tally on foreign soil, surpassed only by the United States (126) and China (91).

Team GB won big in athletics, cycling, swimming and rowing winning multiple medals.

Medals were also earned in newer sports such as skateboarding, taekwondo, and trampolining. Team GB secured its first-ever medals in sport climbing.

As the Games ended on Sunday, the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the prime minister and a host of celebrities congratulated Team GB.

The King described the athletes as "an inspiration," while William and Kate appeared in a video message and a compilation of messages were sent from celebrities including Snoop Dogg and David Beckham.

