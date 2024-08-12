Temperatures set to cool after UK sees hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures across the UK are set to cool over the coming week after the country saw its hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office has said.

The temperature reached 34.8C in Cambridge on Monday, marking 2024’s hottest day yet, after the previous record of 31.9C in central London on July 19.

But the hot period in the south and east is being replaced by a “westerly airflow” for the UK which will bring showers, longer spells of rain and a return to more average temperatures for the time of year.

A yellow heat health alert for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, South West, North West and London, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will remain in force until 9am on Wednesday.

The warm conditions and sunshine are likely to linger in the far east and south east of England on Tuesday, where temperatures could reach 27C to 29C, according to the Met Office.

But elsewhere will cool as a band of rain moves in from the Atlantic, the forecaster said.

The north west of the UK could experience heavier rain on Wednesday evening and into Thursday with “relatively high rainfall totals possible” for some western and north-western high ground.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “The UK’s weather is transitioning to a less warm, rather more unsettled period in the coming days, though those in the south east will keep the drier warmer theme on Tuesday, and at times beyond this.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

“While a mixture of conditions is likely through the week, with various bands of rain moving from west to east at times, there’s a signal for some more persistent and heavy rain on Thursday for those in northern and western parts of the UK.

“While there are still some details to work out, some western hills could see in excess of 50mm of rain through the period, with 15-30mm of rain likely quite widely in the north and west.

“Those further south and east are likely to see lower rainfall totals in general through the week. Winds will also be a notable feature for the time of year, particularly in parts of the west.”

On Monday afternoon the Met Office posted on social media: “It’s been the hottest day of 2024 so far with 34.8°C recorded in Cambridge today.

“Provisionally this is only the 11th year since 1961 temperatures as high as this have been recorded.

“8 of those years have been since 2000 and 6 of them have been in the last decade.”

It followed the death of a two-year-old boy after he was pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton during hot weather on Sunday afternoon, according to West Midlands Police.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the boy’s death after he was pulled from the water off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall.

The incident followed the discovery of a 33-year-old man’s body on August 6 in a river in Coventry.

The UKHSA alert means those who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly with multiple health conditions, are likely to struggle to cope with the heat, and action may be required in the health and social care sector.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said any older person living with health conditions should stay as cool as they can and advised friends and neighbours to offer help with picking up prescriptions or groceries.

The Met Office recommended that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink a lot of water.