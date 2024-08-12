Tom Daley announces his retirement from diving after competing at five Olympics

Tom Daley has announced his retirement from competitive diving following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 30-year-old, who has won five Olympic medals, including gold at Tokyo 2021 and silver in Paris, has revealed he is calling time on his career.

Speaking to British Vogue, he said: “It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.”

Tom Daley after winning bronze at London 2012. Credit: PA

Daley added: “There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

More to follow...

