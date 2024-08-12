Wildfires rage near Athens as thousands evacuated from their homes

Thousands of people are being evacuated after an "intense" wildfire raged out of control near Athens in Greece.

Several people and two firefighters have been injured after the wildfire which started on Sunday afternoon 22 miles from Athens.

The nearby town of Marathon, which has a population of more than 3,200 people, and several Athens suburbs are being evacuated.

The Greek fire department warned that strong winds are intensifying the wildfire, creating "dangerous situations" for civilians, with conditions expected to worsen over time.

The blaze was fuelled by dry conditions following repeated summer heatwaves.

A firefighter adjusts his helmet in Varnava village during a wildfire Credit: AP

Over 500 firefighters, supported by 152 vehicles, battled 80-foot-high flames as a children's and military hospital were evacuated. Evacuation orders were issued for more than a dozen areas.

Authorities said some people who refused to leave their homes were later trapped and needed rescuing, endangering the lives of firefighters.

This June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, following the country's warmest winter on record.

Half of the country is under a “red alert” for wildfire hazard, Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

A house burns in Varnava village Credit: AP

Wildfires in Greece last year claimed the lives of more than 20 people and 18 migrants who were trapped by the flames in a forest that burned for over two weeks.

In 2018, a fire burned the seaside town of Mati killing more than 100 people who were trapped in their homes and some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.

