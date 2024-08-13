Eir and Ryanair top list of consumer watchdog contacts

Eir and Ryanair have generated the most complaints and customer queries of all businesses in Ireland, according to data from the state consumer watchdog.

Queries and complaints to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission increased by 18% in the first six months of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

A total of 22,347 people contacted the CCPC helpline between January and June for free information on their consumer rights and support on personal finance.

Issues over faulty goods and services topped the list of consumer queries and complaints.

Telecom provider Eir was the company most frequently identified by callers to the CCPC helpline with 356 contacts, followed by Ryanair on 269.

Telecommunication companies featured elsewhere in the list, with broadcaster Sky in third place with 254 contacts followed by Vodafone with 239.

Consumer electronics firm Harvey Norman was in fifth place on 234.

Grainne Griffin, CCPC director of communications, said: “Whether you’re buying a birthday card or a brand-new car, you have rights as a consumer, and the trader you’re buying from has certain responsibilities under the law.

“It can be tricky for consumers to understand their rights when something breaks down or a delivery doesn’t show up, and that’s where the CCPC can help. An informed consumer is an empowered consumer, and knowing your rights can make life easier when things go wrong.

“Traders who break the law can face fines and prosecution. Our enforcement officers use this helpline data to identify serious breaches of the law and patterns of non-compliance.”

In total, 4,900 consumers were referred to the Small Claims Court, almost 1,000 more than during the same period in 2023.

Topping the list of sectors most referred to the court were home building and improvements, with 624 consumers referred, and vehicles and transport, with 588.

Ms Griffin said changes to the law are required to give the CCPC the “power to impose larger fines for serious offences”, such as a percentage of a business’s turnover.

“Unscrupulous traders who rip off consumers make it harder for law-abiding businesses to survive.

“We’ll use all the powers available to us, up to and including prosecution, to detect and penalise lawbreakers – however, we know that the level of fines issued for breaches of consumer protection law is not always a deterrent, especially for large businesses.”