Harry and Meghan's Chief of Staff quits just months into the job

He has only been in the job for a few months, but it’s been confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s top aide has left his job, leaving the couple without their most senior member of staff just days before a high profile international visit.

Josh Kettler was Chief of Staff to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but has quit the role after both sides concluded he was not the right fit.

ITV News has been told the departure was a mutual decision, agreed by both sides, but now Harry and Meghan will travel to Columbia later this week, without Mr Kettler.

He had previously worked for the ethical outdoor clothing company Patagonia and the medical assisted reality company, Cognixion, before joining the Sussex’s operation in Montecito, California.

On his LinkedIn profile, Mr Kettler describes himself as a “Chief of Staff” and an “Executive Accelerator and Strategist”.

His departure will reinforce the view among Harry and Meghan’s critics that the couple are unable to retain senior members of staff.

Departures among the top ranks were a feature of their time in the Royal Household and the pattern has continued in their new set-up in California, where they have lived since leaving the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to embark on a four-day visit to Colombia after being invited by the south American country’s Vice President, Francia Marquez.

They will travel from the capital, Bogota, to Cartagena and Cali despite the security warning tourists are often given when travelling to Colombia.

Harry's readiness to travel to Colombia contrasts with his view of UK security. He told ITV recently that the resulting damage caused by phone hacking and unlawful information gathering by Britain’s tabloid newspapers means that he no longer feels his country of birth – and where his father is King - is a safe place for his wife to visit.

When Harry came to London earlier this year, he did so alone and met Meghan at Heathrow airport from where she flew straight out to Nigeria for the couple’s first international tour since leaving the Royal Family.

Colombia’s Vice President Marquez is the first black woman to hold the position and she leads on equality and equity, which is an issue very close to the Duchess’ heart.

During the Colombia tour, Harry and Meghan will also focus on their recently launched campaign on a safer digital environment.

But they will do it all without the man who had helped set up and plan the trip: Mr Kettler.

The Duke and Duchess will now start the search for a replacement Chief of Staff.

