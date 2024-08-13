A man has been charged with attempted murder after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed in Leicester Square in central London.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address, will apear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police were called to Leicester Square at 11.34am on Monday following reports of a stabbing.An 11-year-old girl was found with stab wounds. Her injuries, while serious, were assesses as non-life threatening.

It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…