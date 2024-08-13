The chips are down for seagulls

Play Brightcove video

Lauren Hall reports on the declining numbers of seagulls, which aren't always the most popular birds here in the UK

A trip to the seaside wouldn’t be the same without seeing a few seagulls. At times, it can feel like we’re surrounded by them – especially if you’re enjoying an ice cream or a bag of chips.

According to scientists though, their numbers have fallen dramatically over the past few decades.

Recent assessments of bird populations in the UK have revealed a decline in both breeding and overwintering populations of gulls.

As a result, all gull species that are regularly seen in the UK are now listed on the Amber or Red List in 'birds of conservation concern'.

The British Trust for Ornithology says the declines are worrying because the UK is home to a significant proportion of the global population of breeding seagulls of various species.

Despite their name, they are found in our towns and cities as well as coastal areas. They are facing a number of issues ranging from bird flu to dwindling food supplies.

Gulls would seem to be everywhere but their numbers are under threat Credit: PA

Research Ecologist Emma Caulfield explained: "We do have a bit of confirmation bias when it comes to gulls ... we see gulls increasing in our towns and cities because we come into contact with them more often but, really, it's that confirmation bias that's telling us 'oh the gulls are doing fine'. Around the coast and their natural nesting sites, they are really starkly declining."

The Trust is now calling for volunteers to help monitor seagulls that visit the UK over the winter. The Winter Gull Survey is a huge citizen science project that gets underway next month.

It is hoped it will give scientists a better understanding of what is happening to our gull populations.

Viola Ross-Smith, from the Trust, says this is crucial for their conservation work with all birds.

She said: "Gulls are tough, adaptable species. They're bold, their brazen, they come into our space. These birds are struggling. If the big, tough birds are struggling, then what hope do we have for the turtledoves or the small migratory songbird?

"So we need to make sure that we can look after all our birds and learn to live alongside them, even if that means sometimes saying goodbye to our pasty or our ice cream."

