'Football is morally bankrupt': Stars back Nobby Stiles' son's dementia campaign

A long list of former stars, among them Sir Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker, Graeme Souness and also the family of Sir Bobby Charlton, have backed a campaign calling for football to share its billions, and help look after players suffering from brain injuries.

John Stiles, the son of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles, who died from a form of dementia linked to repeatedly heading a ball, leads the Football Families for Justice (FFJ) organisation.

Stiles believes football has failed former players suffering from brain injuries: “The football industry is cash-rich but morally bankrupt.”

John Stiles (left) speaking to ITV News in 2022, and World Cup winner Nobby Stiles (right) in 2010. Credit: ITV News/PA

The FFJ details the sport’s riches, from the Premier League’s £10 billion TV rights deal, the Players Foundation’s £50 million cash reserves, to the £2.4 billion spent in last year’s summer transfer window.

Stiles cites the experiences of the families of Gordon McQueen, Joe Kinnear and Chris Nicholls who he says are just a few of many hundreds who would have benefited from “respect and kindness through first-in-class support, to include care home costs and financial help for their widows.”

He accuses the Professional Footballers Association, effectively the players’ union, of failing to protect its members.

“The football industry will be recognised as another Post Office type national scandal if it and the government continue to fail these vulnerable men and their widows."

Stiles says football is following a strategy adopted by cigarette manufacturers; “It has cynically adopted the “big-tobacco” playbook in denying and delaying so that victims die before they can get the help they need and deserve.”

Football will get a new independent regulator soon, but “player welfare” will not be part of its remit.

Here's the full list of signatories calling for more support for those suffering from brain injuries in football:

