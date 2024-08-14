'Football is morally bankrupt': Stars back Nobby Stiles' son's dementia campaign
A long list of former stars, among them Sir Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker, Graeme Souness and also the family of Sir Bobby Charlton, have backed a campaign calling for football to share its billions, and help look after players suffering from brain injuries.
John Stiles, the son of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles, who died from a form of dementia linked to repeatedly heading a ball, leads the Football Families for Justice (FFJ) organisation.
Stiles believes football has failed former players suffering from brain injuries: “The football industry is cash-rich but morally bankrupt.”
The FFJ details the sport’s riches, from the Premier League’s £10 billion TV rights deal, the Players Foundation’s £50 million cash reserves, to the £2.4 billion spent in last year’s summer transfer window.
Stiles cites the experiences of the families of Gordon McQueen, Joe Kinnear and Chris Nicholls who he says are just a few of many hundreds who would have benefited from “respect and kindness through first-in-class support, to include care home costs and financial help for their widows.”
He accuses the Professional Footballers Association, effectively the players’ union, of failing to protect its members.
“The football industry will be recognised as another Post Office type national scandal if it and the government continue to fail these vulnerable men and their widows."
Stiles says football is following a strategy adopted by cigarette manufacturers; “It has cynically adopted the “big-tobacco” playbook in denying and delaying so that victims die before they can get the help they need and deserve.”
Football will get a new independent regulator soon, but “player welfare” will not be part of its remit.
Here's the full list of signatories calling for more support for those suffering from brain injuries in football:
Alan Birchenall
Alan Gilliver and family
Alan Paris
Alex Stepney
Andy Blair
Andy Legg
Andy Ritchie
Andy Townsend
Billy Rodaway
Bob Worthington
Sir Bobby Charlton’s family
Brandon Ormsby and family
Carlton Palmer
Charlie Palmer
Chris Hudson
Chris Morgan
Chris Short
Chris Sutton
Chris Wilder
Chris Withe
Colin Waldron
Craig Short
Darren Sheridan
Dave Cusack
Dave Norton
David Hamilton
David Harbottle
David May
David McVay
David Speedie
Dean Saunders
Dean Windass
Dean Yates
Devon White
Dick Edwards
Don Goodman
Don Masson
Eddie Gray
Emile Heskey
Frank Casper
Garry Birtles
Gary Cliffe
Gary Hamson
Gary Jones
Gary Lineker
Gary Lund
Gary Martindale
Gary McAllister
Gary Pallister
Gary Shaw
Sir Geoff Hurst
Geoff Nulty
Glynn Snodin
Graeme Lee
Graeme Souness
Graham Kavanagh
Guy Branton
Howard Wilkinson
Iain McCullough
Ian Baird
Ian Barraclough
Ian Marshall
Ian McPartland
Ian Snodin
Iwan Roberts
Jim Beglin
Jim Thompson
Joey Barton
John Aldridge
John Barnwell
John Beresford
John Brechin
John Buckley
John Coyne
John Dungworth
John Giles
John Hartson
John Lukic
John Mclelland
John McNamee
John Pearson
John Rudge
John Sheridan
John Smith
Jon Nixon
Jon Parkin
Kevin Gallen
Kevin Ratcliffe
Kevin Summerfield
Lee Duxbury
Lee McCullough
Lee Power
Lee Sharpe
Les Bradd
Liam Brady
Lou Macari
Mark Aizlewood
Mark Atkins
Mark Barnard
Mark Crossley
Mark Draper
Mark Lawrenson
Martin Dobson
Matt Le Tissier
Mel Sterland
Michael Johnson
Michael Wilson
Mickey Ambrose
Mickey Thomas
Mike Edwards
Mike Leng
Mike Lyons
Mike Newell
Neil Aspin
Neil Cox
Neil Redfearn
Neil Ruddock
Niall Quinn
Nigel Jemson
Noel Blake
Norman Whiteside
Paddy Kenny
Paul Davis
Paul Devlin
Paul Fletcher
Paul Garner
Paul Jewell
Paul Merson
Paul Reaney
Paul Walsh
Paul Walsh
Perry Groves
Peter Reid
Peter Swan
Rian Horseman
Richard Dryden
Roger Eli
Ronnie Goodlass
Ronnie Whelan
Shaun Derry
Simon Grayson
Stan Ternent
Steve Cherry
Steve Daley
Steve Gaughan
Steve Howie
Steve Mcvann
Stuart McCall
Stuart Pearson
Terry Conroy
Terry Curran
Tommy Johnson
Tommy Spencer
Tony Cascarino
Tony Currie
Tony Gale
Tony Parkes and family
Tony Scully
Tony Scully
Tony Woodcock
Trevor Womble
Viv Anderson
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...