The government of Spain’s Balearic islands is investigating Katy Perry's latest music video after it was allegedly filmed on protected sand dunes near Ibiza without permission.

The video for her new single Lifetimes shows the 39-year-old holidaying on the beaches of Ibiza and Formentera, including the protected dunes of S'Espalmador.

The environment department of the Balearic Islands said in a statement that the video's production company did not seek permission to film on the island.

The statement said: "Agriculture, Fishing and the Natural Environment would like to clarify that in no case had the production company requested authorisation from the Ministry to carry out the filming, and that is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated."

According to the statement the filming constitutes as an infringement, rather than a “crime against the environment” because video or photographic reports “can be authorised” upon request.

Katy Perry has not commented on the allegations.

S'Espalmador is an island located in the Natural Park of Ses Salines.

It is approximately 1.8-miles long and is part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera natural park.

Lifetimes, which was produced by production company We Own The City, is the latest single to be released by Perry.

Perry is promoting her upcoming seventh album, 143, that has already seen the release of lead single Woman’s World, which has got a negative critical reception.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Perry has previously explained that the title of her record 143 is a reference to her “angel number”, which she uses for guidance.Her last album, Smile, was released in 2020, and went to number five in the UK albums chart in the same month Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove, with Bloom.

ITV News has contacted the production company We Own The City and Katy Perry's representatives for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…