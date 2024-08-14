Sudan is facing the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, the UN has said, in a conflict that has been little noticed in Western nations.

A id organisations have been warning for months of a catastrophic crisis enveloping the war-torn country and are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder warned said on Wednesday that " tens of thousands of Sudanese children may die over the coming months" as he set out the scale of the disaster.

Five million children have been forced to flee their homes – an average of 10,000 girls displaced every day, he said.

“Sudan’s humanitarian crisis for children is, by numbers, the biggest in the world. It is also a crisis of neglect. So many of the countless atrocities upon children in Sudan have gone unreported, often as a result of very limited access," Mr Elder said.

According to UNICEF, over the weekend two boys playing football were killed and others injured when a shell struck a children's game.

Sudan descended into conflict in April 2023, when tensions between the country's military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group broke into open fighting.

More than 14,000 people have been killed since the war began, according to the United Nations.

Floods across the country have made a bad situation worse. Credit: AP

Overall, 25.6 million people, more than half of the country’s 47 million population, face “crisis or worse conditions” between June and September.

Devastating floods in recent weeks have compounded the tragedy.

Dozens of people have been killed and critical infrastructure has been washed away in 11 of Sudan’s 18 provinces, according to local authorities.

Mr Elder said there was a huge amount of sexual violence taking place in the war, with reports of women and girls, some as young as eight, being raped.

Many were held captive for weeks on end, he said. He added that a "distressing number of babies, born after rape" were being abandoned.

UNICEF warned that famine was now setting the enormous Zamzam refugee camp, creating a food crisis, with famine-like conditions setting in all over the country.

UNICEF called for safe access to humanitarian aid, for all sides of the conflict to respect human rights law, a scale-up in donor funding and a ceasefire.

