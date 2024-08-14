As many as 30,000 women could benefit from a new treatment for uterine fibroids - non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb.

In guidance published on Wednesday, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) announced a treatment option for those living with moderate to severe symptoms caused by uterine fibroids.

The condition can have many debilitating symptoms including pelvic pain and heavy or long menstrual bleeding. If left untreated, it can lead to infertility and have a significant effect on quality of life.

Taken once a day as a single tablet, Linzagolix - which is also called Yselty and made by Theramex - is a type of treatment called a GnRH antagonist.

It has been shown to be effective in reducing the bleeding caused by uterine fibroids, and also shrinking the fibroids themselves, compared with a placebo.

It works by reducing the release of hormones which control oestrogen and progesterone production by the ovaries.

"Linzagolix offers greater flexibility as it can be taken either with or without hormone therapy and means clinicians can provide more personalised care in the treatment of this often debilitating condition," said Jonathan Benger, NICE chief medical officer and deputy chief executive.

The exact cause of uterine fibroids is not known, but they have been linked to oestrogen and progesterone.

They usually develop during a woman's reproductive years - from around the age of 16 to 50 - when oestrogen levels are at their highest.

Around two in three women develop at least one uterine fibroid during their lifetime and one in three will develop symptoms, according to NICE.

Existing treatment for moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids includes hormonal treatments and supportive care.

