Ukrainian forces are free to use weapons given to them by the UK during their ongoing incursion onto Russian soil, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has suggested.

It comes as Ukraine claims to have made more territorial gains and captured more than 100 Russian prisoners of war during its ongoing advancement into Russia's Kursk region.

Since the incursion began, over 132,000 people have been evacuated and 74 villages in the region are now under Ukrainian control.

The MoD has said said Ukraine has a “clear right” to use weapons donated by the UK for its self-defence, and stated there had been no change in policy since Labour came to power.

“There has been no change in UK Government policy, under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks, that does not preclude operations inside Russia,” an MoD spokesman said.

“We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The policy means anti-tank missiles, artillery, armoured vehicles and other weapons donated by the UK to Ukraine’s war effort could soon be seen on the battlefield in Russia.

Storm Shadow missiles, which are long-range air-launched weapons, will remain off limits for use outside of Ukraine.

Downing Street has previously insisted they are only to be used for conflict within Ukraine. They were first gifted by the British government in 2022.

In April 2024, then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a £500 million aid package for Ukraine, with supplies including 400 vehicles, 1,600 munitions and 4 million rounds of ammunition.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...