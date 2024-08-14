Website accused of fuelling riots shut down after ITV News investigation

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo tracked down Farhan Asif in Pakistan to confront him about his role in Channel3Now, an obscure website accused of fuelling a wave of riots in the UK with an inaccurate story

A website accused of fuelling race riots in British towns and cities has been shut down after ITV News confronted the man thought to operate it on his luxury housing estate in Pakistan.

The site was taken offline on Tuesday afternoon, hours after our journalists tracked him down to ask whether falsehoods spread by the site contributed to the violence that followed.

Farhan Asif denied being responsible for the violence which erupted following false claims about the killing of three school girls in Southport last month, saying: "I don’t know how such a small article or a minor Twitter account could cause widespread confusion.

"Channel3Now mentioned that [the suspect was] a Muslim and an immigrant, but this has no connection to the chaos, which is being caused by people in his own country. If there was misinformation, it could have been addressed calmly. Why was there such an uproar?"

The obscure website, called Channel3Now, regularly publishes hyperbolic news stories under the pretence of being an American-style TV channel.

Farhan Asif denied that Channel3Now was responsible for sparking the UK's race riots. Credit: ITV News

In the hours after children were killed at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport last month, the site reported that the suspect was "a 17-year-old asylum-seeker" named Ali al-Shakati who arrived in the UK on a boat last year and was on "an MI6 watch list".

The article was shared widely on social media, with the claim repeated millions of times.

In two conversations with ITV News, Asif claimed several times to be a freelance writer who had nothing to do with the article, and focused on writing about crimes in the USA.

But records unearthed by ITV News reveal he plays a significant role in a network of news websites that have promoted falsehoods.

Asif claimed several times to be a freelance writer who had nothing to do with the article. Credit: ITV News

It's not possible to tell who the Channel3Now website is registered to as its domain information has been kept anonymous - but it shares a common advertising account with several other 'news' websites, including two called Fox3Now and Fox7Now.

The ownership records of these other sites remained public, with both registered in the name of Farhan Asif.

Fox3Now and Fox7Now were subject to legal action last year when the American broadcaster Fox successfully fought to regain control of those web addresses on intellectual property grounds.

Asif claimed the people behind the inflammatory article were fired. Credit: ITV News

Court papers name Farhan Asif as one of the owners, adding that there was "plausible evidence that the disputed domain names are subject to common control".

Fox3Now and Channel3Now appear to share some of the same videos on social media accounts.

And their websites share near-identical logos and layouts suggesting further evidence of a link between the publishers.

Fox3 has been slammed for promoting falsehoods. In 2022 it reported that a gunman was on the loose at a shopping centre in Jersey City in the United States, prompting panic and confusion.

But the sounds which the site claimed to be gunfire was in fact caused by a faulty popcorn machine.

Referring to the falsehoods reported about Southport, Asif told ITV News: "My understanding is that the article was deleted a day later, or it might have been done even earlier... there was a full article with an apology.

"It stated that it shouldn't have happened, that it was a mistake by our team, and that they have been fired".

"I think four people were fired", he added. "The information search team, consisting of 3-4 people who worked on it together, were all fired."

